Miami’s schedule features something the NFL hasn’t seen since 1991

The Miami Dolphins, along with the rest of the NFL, announced the 2020 schedule on Thursday night.

While most fixated on a week-one match up with the New England Patriots and a prime-time match up against Jacksonville in week three, Miami’s schedule features a unique “quirk.”

The Dolphins will host the New York Jets in week 10 before both teams break for their bye in week 11. The Dolphins travel to New York in week 12 to face the Jets for the second time in two games.

According to the NFL Research Department, this is the first time since 1991 that teams will play consecutive games verse the same opponent. The Chargers and Seahawks were the last teams to play each other in back-to-back weeks.

vs. Jets

BYE

@ Jets



For teams with a rookie quarterback, the game following the bye week is usually an ideal time for the rookie to get their feet wet. While there are plenty of factors regarding Miami’s quarterback room, could that week 12 game be the first start for Tua Tagovailoa?

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career has been somewhat of a double-edged sword. For all the exciting games, he counters them with three interception performances, like what happened against New England in week 2 of the 2019 season.

The Dolphins will likely be cautious with Tagovailoa, but it is hard to see him not getting a couple starts in his rookie season, unless Fitzpatrick puts together one of the most consistent performances in his 16-year career.

While the second game against the Jets is on the road, the Dolphins (and Tagovailoa) will have plenty of film from only facing the team two weeks prior. Include a week of preparation during the bye, seeing Tua in week 12 seems to make sense.

