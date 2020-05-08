Phinsider Radio: A look at the 2020 schedule, turkey legs, and of course, jersey numbers!

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio: Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@houtz) are joined by Christopher Cochran (@Cochran108) to discuss the NFL schedule, Dolphins’ football on Thanksgiving, and jersey numbers!

First, the three amigos try to solve Jake’s mystery of which player had the honor of eating the turkey leg on Thanksgiving day. Was it Ricky Williams, Jay Fielder, or Chris Chambers in 2003? What about Joey Harrington, as he got revenge on his former team in 2006? NO ONE knows, and Jake needs to find out. (I’m not sure why.)

Next, we go through the Dolphins’ 2020 schedule. What can we expect from Miami in their second season under Brian Flores? What games are we most looking forward to? How will the season play out? And when might first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa get his first NFL start?

Lastly, we talk about jersey numbers and whether or not they hold any sentimental value. Do we like or dislike Tua Tagovailoa wearing the #1? Should we be upset about Emmanuel Ogbah wearing #91? What about Jordan Howard wearing the #34? Does a number define a player, or does the player determine the number?

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

