2020 NFL Schedule: Miami Dolphins schedule released

The 2020 NFL schedule has been released, with all 256 regular season contests now on the calendar. The league has scheduled the games as if the current restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic will no longer be in place, with the season starting on Thursday, September 10, as the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting
The Miami Dolphins will open 2020 on the road at the New England Patriots. This game is typically a marque affair, with the two teams seeming to split the annual home-and-home series. This year, however, it will feel different as the Patriots will be beginning their first regular season campaign without Tom Brady in 20 years.
Miami will play one prime time game, unless they get flexed later in the season. Right now, that game will be in Week 3 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
An oddity of the schedule will be in Weeks 10 through 12, where Miami will host the New York Jets, then have their bye week, then travel to the Jets. Should be a fun three weeks of hating the Jets.
Here is the full schedule for the Dolphins:
Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule
PS Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) - @ Atlanta Falcons
PS Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) - vs. Philadelphia Eagles
PS Week 3 (Aug. 27-30) - vs. Detroit Lions
PS Week 4 (Sep. 3-4) - @ New Orleans Saints
Week 1 (Sunday, Sep. 13) - @ New England Patriots
Week 2 (Sunday, Sep. 20) - vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 3 (Thursday, Sep. 24) - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (TNF)
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 4) - vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 11) - @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 18) - @ Denver Broncos
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 25) - vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8 (Sunday, Nov. 1) - vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 8) - @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 15) - vs. New York Jets
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 22) - BYE
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 29) - @ New York Jets
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 6) - vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 13) - vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20) - vs. New Englad Patriots
Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 27) - @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 3) - @ Buffalo Bills
