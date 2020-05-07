Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/07/2020

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day has to do with the NFL’s 2020 schedule that is to be released by the league this evening. The actual schedule will be broadcast this evening, starting at the same time that this post is scheduled to go up on the front page. So you can assume that Kevin or one of our other stellar writers will have the actual schedule with dates posted very shortly after this post goes up.

No one really knows what the long term affects on the Corona Virus lock-downs will have in the future but until I hear different I have to assume that this schedule will stick. Also contingencies that have been discussed as to this years NFL season have ranged from playing in empty stadiums, playing with partially full stadiums and the possibility of moving the season back and even truncating the season in a shorter format that if the season does in fact start late.

I assume that the league knows that they can’t get too far off schedule as running a month or two late will also screw up the annual schedule that the NFL has been working on for as long as we have been following the sport, in an attempt to make the NFL a year round sport to follow even when the games are not being played. Owners are rich, rich, rich men and for whatever reason, reasons I do not understand at 50, the super rich always seem to need or want more money no matter how much they have or if it’s far more than they could ever spend in 10 lifetimes. I am in no way attacking anyone that is rich or works to continually get richer, I, just for one do not understand the lust for such mountains of money.

Also you just can’t have too short a time between NFL seasons as these players, even if they play a shorter season need that time for their bodies to recover. The league, who has been under tons of scrutiny as it applies to players safety in recent years is not going to risk this for sure so if it gets pushed too far back expect a shorter season or maybe no season at all but once again I expect this be the schedule until told otherwise. The NFL does not want to lose all of their 2020 revenue so I assume they figure something out but as a league that has been sued and paid out billions in recent years over various topics, most to do with the overall long term health of players are not going to take chances that will potentially cost them more than what they lose. Thus is the world we now live in, a delicate balance between money and safety.

So what do we know right now, well we know who we are “scheduled to play” and if they are home or away games. We now also know that the international games have been scrapped for this season for obvious reasons. Miami was scheduled to play a home game this season in London so for our part we will gain our one home game back. I think overseas games are stupid and greedy on the NFL’s part anyway. So what we have schedule wise before the announcement this evening is this-

Our Home games will include:

Our away games will include:

The first thing that stuck out to me looking at this list is that we are playing some west coast teams at home but also away. Traditionally teams going from the east coast to the west coast vs. west coast to the east coast fair much better record wise. So we have two LA teams traveling to Miami as well as Seattle. We have to travel to the West coast to play the 49ers and the Las Vegas flight is not really much shorter. The Arizona flight is not as long as the previous two but still far and a couple of time zones over but once again, we gain time going west where teams that come that far east loose hours which might be one of the biggest if not the exact reason that teams traveling from the west coast to the east coast have historically faired so poorly.

So the actual question of the day is, and this is just for fun because I can already see the arguments that we don’t even know what we have as a team yet, but given that the Miami Dolphins seemed to get better and better as the season went on with a gutted, bad roster should be able to keep that up especially given the ton’s of added talent, what do you think the high end for wins for this team is now that you have seen who we are actually playing this season?

