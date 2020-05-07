The Miami Dolphins lost a legend this week when Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula passed away. An amazing coach, leader, and man, Shula embodied what so very many strive to attain. As the NFL’s winningest coach of all time, and the only head coach to see his team have a Perfect Season, Shula is remembered for both his on-field and off-field performance and legacy.

Losing Shula was a hard hit, as he is truly an immortal for the Dolphins, the fans, South Florida, and, really, the NFL and sports worlds as a whole. I wanted to come up with a way to properly honor him and let us show our support for him and his family. I turned to our friends at BreakingT Company to design a t-shirt for that purpose. They did not disappoint.

But, I also do not want to be profiting off the loss of a great man, which made me a little uncomfortable with trying to do this as well. Luckily, the Shula family has provided a solution.

In lieu of flowers, the Shula family requests for contributions be sent to The Don Shula Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Moffitt Center or School Communities in Cooper City benefitting adult Special Needs. pic.twitter.com/lZJH4kXTIx — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 5, 2020

With this shirt’s sales, all of my portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Don Shula Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Moffitt Center and to the Schott Communities in Cooper City. Here is a chance to help raise some money for some great organizations while remembering our lost coach.

He is Perfect Forever.

And his legacy will live forever.

Perfect Forever $28 - Orange, teal, and white print on a super-comfortable heather gray tee. - Premium, lightweight tri-blend crewneck. Durable, yet ultra-soft. - Unisex sizing with a snug fit. - Designed by Nick Torres. - Screened in the USA. $28 at BreakingT

