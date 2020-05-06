Miami Dolphins jersey numbers: Who else wore the #1 in Dolphins’ history?

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday the jersey numbers for their 21 incoming rookies. Included in that group was the much debated number for first-round pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be donning the number one whenever he takes the field for the club. Tua wore 13 in college, but the number has been retired by the Dolphins in honor of quarterback Dan Marino, so a new number was a certainty for the 2020 fifth-overall pick.

As fans anxiously await the team to restock the pro shop with their drool-worthy throwbacks, I decided to hop in a time machine and take a more in-depth look at the number one —and which players donned the now historical number.

Four players have worn the jersey in Miami Dolphins’ history. The first, and most memorable is kicker Garo Yepremian.

Yepremian was with the Dolphins from 1970-1978. During that time, he helped lead the Dolphins to two Super Bowls. In addition to his two rings, Garo was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro selection. Over his career, Yepremian converted 210 of 313 (67.1%) field goals.

Tony Franklin, the Dolphins kicker in 1988, also wore the number. Franklin may best be remembered for his dismal performance versus his former team, the New England Patriots. In that game, he missed three field goals, causing the Dolphins to miss the playoffs.

Punter Matt Turk spent four years with the Dolphins in the early 2000s. He was voted to the Pro Bowl three times throughout his 19-year NFL career.

And finally there is Cody Parkey, the most recent player to wear the number one. Parkey was with the Dolphins in 2017 and helped lead the team to a handful of memorable victories.

In the end, there have not been many players throughout the Dolphins’ storied history to wear the number one. If things work out the way many fans hope, Tua Tagovailoa could be the last to wear this number.