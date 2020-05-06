Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What Kyle Dugger will bring to the Patriots defense and special teams - Pats Pulpit
Let’s take a look at the film to get a better picture of the second-round draft pick.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Frank Gore to sign with the Jets - Gang Green Nation
Veteran running back Frank Gore will be signing a one year contract with the Jets per Ian Rapoport.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Prioritizing the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 prospective free agents - Buffalo Rumblings
Which players should the Bills consider re-signing immediately, and who should they let walk?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Why the Ravens drafted Devin Duvernay: speed, hands, strength - Baltimore Beatdown
Speed, toughness and hands
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Why Chase Claypool is the next Martavis Bryant for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers’ top draft choice in 2020 is eerily similar to the lanky former Pittsburgh wide receiver in multiple facets.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Goodbye, Andy: Looking at what’s next for the former Bengals quarterback - Cincy Jungle
Andy Dalton is a Bengal no more. We remember the good times and wish him well in Dallas.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Reviewing the Cleveland Browns’ 2020 NFL Draft - Dawgs By Nature
Chris Pokorny breaks down Andrew Berry’s first draft as general manager of the Browns.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Bradley Roby’s Interceptions & The Power Of Momentum - Battle Red Blog
Roby is the playmaker the Texans’ secondary needs.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans pick up 5th year option on Adoree Jackson Decline Corey Davis - Music City Miracles
Pretty easy choices for Jon Robinson here.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars changing the team’s culture, efforts to address locker room - Big Cat Country
With the 2020 NFL Draft completely out of the way, we take a look at how the Jaguars made a pointed effort to address their locker room.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
The Colts Roster as Marvel Characters: Offense - Stampede Blue
In honor of Marvel week at SB Nation, I’ve put together the Colts roster as Marvel superheroes. It is an exercise in fun during a dry offseason, but one that I put a lot of time into (too much...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
How tough are the Denver Broncos 2020 opponents? - Mile High Report
Denver’s got a slog ahead of them.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Frank Reich says Philip Rivers won’t have to worry about o-line problems anymore - Bolts From The Blue
The Colts head coach says Philip Rivers won’t have to throw it 35 times a game anymore
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders draft results: Reminder the NFL is tough on rookie receivers - Silver And Black Pride
It takes many receivers time to develop
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Why Chiefs rookie Willie Gay Jr. could be a day-one starter on defense - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs added some much-needed athleticism to the linebacking corps in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Eli Manning gives back to the city of New York - Big Blue View
Manning shares his fundraising efforts during this time along with some additional football thoughts
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz responds to the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts - Bleeding Green Nation
Plus, the Eagles’ QB talks new wide receivers and recovering from the concussion.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Change is everywhere in the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason - Blogging The Boys
If you wanted a different direction in Dallas, you got it.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Possible 2020 Trade Candidates for the Redskins - Hogs Haven
The NFL Draft just ended and due to the Pandemic, OTA’s, as we know them, have yet to begin. That however doesn’t mean there is nothing to discuss.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers remained the league’s least interception-prone starting QB in 2019 - Acme Packing Company
Rodgers’ avoidance of turnovers continues to amaze, even as his luck regressed back to normal from 2018 to 2019.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Kenny Golladay named a top-10 WR in NFL - Pride Of Detroit
Do you agree? Does that mean he’ll get a top-10 contract?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A new friend: Cole Kmet comes off the bus first - Windy City Gridiron
In Cole Kmet, the Bears believe they have their tight end of the future. He might be the tight end of their here and now, too.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Breaking Down Ezra Cleveland - Daily Norseman
An athletic tackle/guard prospect who needs to get stronger
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
CSC Editorial: Jameis Winston will be your worst nightmare - Canal Street Chronicles
Y’all better strap in tight, New Orleans Saints fans. This ride could get (queasy?)
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
“Turnovers? What are those?” asks the Falcons defense headed into 2020 - The Falcoholic
Fact: Raheem Morris sleeps with a small stuffed penguin named "Moose"
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The national media ranks the current Panthers roster among the very worst in the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader
While Panthers fans are optimistic about the direction of the franchise, the national media sees Carolina as a cellar dweller in 2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers reportedly add kicker Elliott Fry to compete with Matt Gay - Bucs Nation
The former Orlando Apollos kicker is now a Buc, according to Tom Pelissero.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: John Lynch knew keeping DeForest Buckner would be tough to do this offseason - Niners Nation
Buckner’s agent told the Niners’ brass that the average per year on any new deal would have to start with a "2."
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cards 53 + 12: Early Projection - Revenge of the Birds
One of the greatest challenges of picking the 53 man roster is weighing the present with the future. I believe that the youthful talent and a strong commitment to player development could very well...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How COVID-19 could kill the 2020 NFL season - Field Gulls
Bit of a downer to consider, sorry
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Jared Goff’s stats, year over year - Turf Show Times
How big was the difference of Goff’s performance, just in the numbers, during his down season in 2019?
Loading comments...