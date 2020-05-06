Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What Kyle Dugger will bring to the Patriots defense and special teams - Pats Pulpit

Let’s take a look at the film to get a better picture of the second-round draft pick.





Report: Frank Gore to sign with the Jets - Gang Green Nation

Veteran running back Frank Gore will be signing a one year contract with the Jets per Ian Rapoport.





Prioritizing the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 prospective free agents - Buffalo Rumblings

Which players should the Bills consider re-signing immediately, and who should they let walk?

AFC NORTH:

Why the Ravens drafted Devin Duvernay: speed, hands, strength - Baltimore Beatdown

Speed, toughness and hands





Why Chase Claypool is the next Martavis Bryant for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers’ top draft choice in 2020 is eerily similar to the lanky former Pittsburgh wide receiver in multiple facets.





Goodbye, Andy: Looking at what’s next for the former Bengals quarterback - Cincy Jungle

Andy Dalton is a Bengal no more. We remember the good times and wish him well in Dallas.





Reviewing the Cleveland Browns’ 2020 NFL Draft - Dawgs By Nature

Chris Pokorny breaks down Andrew Berry’s first draft as general manager of the Browns.

AFC SOUTH:

Bradley Roby’s Interceptions & The Power Of Momentum - Battle Red Blog

Roby is the playmaker the Texans’ secondary needs.





Titans pick up 5th year option on Adoree Jackson Decline Corey Davis - Music City Miracles

Pretty easy choices for Jon Robinson here.





Jaguars changing the team’s culture, efforts to address locker room - Big Cat Country

With the 2020 NFL Draft completely out of the way, we take a look at how the Jaguars made a pointed effort to address their locker room.





The Colts Roster as Marvel Characters: Offense - Stampede Blue

In honor of Marvel week at SB Nation, I’ve put together the Colts roster as Marvel superheroes. It is an exercise in fun during a dry offseason, but one that I put a lot of time into (too much...

AFC WEST:

How tough are the Denver Broncos 2020 opponents? - Mile High Report

Denver’s got a slog ahead of them.





Frank Reich says Philip Rivers won’t have to worry about o-line problems anymore - Bolts From The Blue

The Colts head coach says Philip Rivers won’t have to throw it 35 times a game anymore





Raiders draft results: Reminder the NFL is tough on rookie receivers - Silver And Black Pride

It takes many receivers time to develop





Why Chiefs rookie Willie Gay Jr. could be a day-one starter on defense - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs added some much-needed athleticism to the linebacking corps in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFC EAST:

Eli Manning gives back to the city of New York - Big Blue View

Manning shares his fundraising efforts during this time along with some additional football thoughts





Carson Wentz responds to the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts - Bleeding Green Nation

Plus, the Eagles’ QB talks new wide receivers and recovering from the concussion.





Change is everywhere in the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason - Blogging The Boys

If you wanted a different direction in Dallas, you got it.





Possible 2020 Trade Candidates for the Redskins - Hogs Haven

The NFL Draft just ended and due to the Pandemic, OTA’s, as we know them, have yet to begin. That however doesn’t mean there is nothing to discuss.

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers remained the league’s least interception-prone starting QB in 2019 - Acme Packing Company

Rodgers’ avoidance of turnovers continues to amaze, even as his luck regressed back to normal from 2018 to 2019.





Kenny Golladay named a top-10 WR in NFL - Pride Of Detroit

Do you agree? Does that mean he’ll get a top-10 contract?





A new friend: Cole Kmet comes off the bus first - Windy City Gridiron

In Cole Kmet, the Bears believe they have their tight end of the future. He might be the tight end of their here and now, too.





Breaking Down Ezra Cleveland - Daily Norseman

An athletic tackle/guard prospect who needs to get stronger

NFC SOUTH:

CSC Editorial: Jameis Winston will be your worst nightmare - Canal Street Chronicles

Y’all better strap in tight, New Orleans Saints fans. This ride could get (queasy?)





“Turnovers? What are those?” asks the Falcons defense headed into 2020 - The Falcoholic

Fact: Raheem Morris sleeps with a small stuffed penguin named "Moose"





The national media ranks the current Panthers roster among the very worst in the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader

While Panthers fans are optimistic about the direction of the franchise, the national media sees Carolina as a cellar dweller in 2020.





Buccaneers reportedly add kicker Elliott Fry to compete with Matt Gay - Bucs Nation

The former Orlando Apollos kicker is now a Buc, according to Tom Pelissero.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: John Lynch knew keeping DeForest Buckner would be tough to do this offseason - Niners Nation

Buckner’s agent told the Niners’ brass that the average per year on any new deal would have to start with a "2."





Cards 53 + 12: Early Projection - Revenge of the Birds

One of the greatest challenges of picking the 53 man roster is weighing the present with the future. I believe that the youthful talent and a strong commitment to player development could very well...





How COVID-19 could kill the 2020 NFL season - Field Gulls

Bit of a downer to consider, sorry





Jared Goff’s stats, year over year - Turf Show Times

How big was the difference of Goff’s performance, just in the numbers, during his down season in 2019?