Tua Tagovailoa number set as Dolphins release updated jersey numbers

It has been almost two weeks since the 2020 NFL draft, and fans have been waiting patiently for the team to announce their jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Well, fans don’t have to wait any longer to order their Tua Tagovailoa jerseys.

That is because a short time ago, the Miami Dolphins officially announced the jersey numbers for their new additions. This includes free agents and the entire rookie class. Below is a list of the new additions and their assigned numbers.

Veterans

#20 Matt Breida

#24 Byron Jones

#34 Jordan Howard

#35 Kavon Frazier

#42 Clayton Fejedelem

#44 Elandon Roberts

#51 Kamu Grugier-Hill

#53 Kyle Van Noy

#67 Ted Karras

#75 Ereck Flowers

#89 Michael Roberts

#90 Shaq Lawson

#91 Emmanuel Ogbah

Rookies

Did someone ask for jersey numbers? pic.twitter.com/TEmMjh7T5h — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 6, 2020

#1 Tua Tagovailoa

#10 Malcolm Perry

#45 Brandon Jones

#46 Noah Igbinoghene

#50 Blake Ferguson

#58 Jason Strowbridge

#49 Kylan Johnson

#64 Tyshun Render

#66 Solomon Kindley

#68 Robert Hunt

# 71 Jonathan Hubbard

#72 Donnell Stanley

#73 Austin Jackson

#76 Ray Lima

#79 Nick Kaltmayer

#82 Matt Cole

#83 Kirk Merritt

#87 Bryce Sterk

#95 Benito Jones

#96 Curtis Weaver

#98 Raekwon Davis

Numbers Changed

#29 Ryan Lewis

#32 Patrick Laird

#41 De’Lance Turner

#57 James Crawford

Shortly after the numbers were announced, Tua took to social media...