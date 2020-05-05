Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/05/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is now what? And when I ask now what, I mean what else does this team need, roster wise to improve to where you as a fan would like to see this team?

Thus far this off season the team has signed via free agency and before the draft corner back Byron Jones from the Cowboys on a 5 year deal, Kyle Van Noy a linebacker from the Patriots for 4 years, defensive end Shaq Lawson from the Bills to a 3 year deal, offensive lineman Ereck Flowers from the Giants on a 3 year deal, Clay Fejedelem a safety from the Bengals for 3 years, Emmanuel Ogbah a defensive end from the Chiefs for 2 years, Jordan Howard a running back from the Eagles on a 2 year deal, Kamu Grugier Hill a linebacker from the Patriots for 1 year and Ted Karras a center from the Patriots for 1 year.

As far as the teams own players they resigned safety Adrian Colbert to a one year deal and extended exclusive rights tenders to several players with linebacker Vince Biegel signing his. The others with exclusive rights tenders are wide out Isaiah Ford, edge rusher Trent Harris and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

In the draft the team grabbed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama in the first, offensive tackle Austin Jackson out of USC in the first, corner-back Noah Igbinoghene out of Auburn in the first, offensive guard Robert Hunt out of Lou-Lay in the second, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis out of Alabama in the second, free safety Brandon Jones out of Texas in the third, offensive guard Soloman Kindley out of Georgia in the fourth, defensive end Jason Strowbridge out of North Carolina in the fifth, edge rusher Curtis Weaver from Boise State in the fifth, long snapper Blake Ferguson out of LSU in the sixth and finally the tiny quarterback now turned wide reciever Malcom Perry out of Navy in the sixth. The team also used one of it’s fifth rounders to trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running-back Matt Breida.

Following the draft the team then looked to add some more “acorns” with the signing of undrafted free agents. They signed in the days following the draft defensive tackle Benito Jones out of Ole Miss, offensive guard/center Donnell Stanley out of USC, edge Tyshun Render out of Middle Tennessee State, offensive lineman Nick Kaltmayer out of Kansas State, defensive lineman Bryce Sterk of Montana State, defensive lineman Ray Lima from Iowa State, wide out Kirk Merritt from Arkansas State and wide out Matt Cole from McKendree University.

While the team worked hard to fill many holes/voids in talent on this team there is still work to be done and another draft in 2021 that once again sees us holding on to a good amount of draft collateral. The team at this point holds two first round picks, two second round picks and one pick in the 3rd through 7th (following the trade of Charles Harris to the Falcons).

So what, going into next season do you see as this teams most glaring needs that still need to be addressed before you can see this team getting to where they need to be?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the site rules.