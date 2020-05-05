AFC East News: Frank Gore continues his tour of the division with the Jets

Frank Gore is an ageless legend, and apparently, he’s a fan of bullying defenders on the New England Patriots.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gore will be joining the New York Jets this season as he adds another year to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Gore, 36, is best known for his stellar career with the San Francisco 49ers, but more recently, he’s made his home in the AFC East. In 2018, he signed a one-year deal to play for Adam Gase’s Miami Dolphins. That year was Gore’s best in terms of efficiency running the ball in more than half a decade, as he carried the pigskin 156 times for 722 yards (4.6 ypc). He also caught 12 passes for 124 yards and one score through the air.

Gore then took his talents north to upstate New York, where he spent the 2019 season with the Buffalo Bills. Gore played a complementary role to rookie Devin Singletary and helped propel the team’s phenomenal rushing attack to a playoff birth. With the Bills, Gore toted the rock 166 times for 599 yards (3.6 ypc) while tacking on two rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 passes for an additional 100 yards.

Now, Gore will reunite with Gase in New York as he joins Gang Green and continues his tour of the AFC East. Always one of the most reliable presences on a team’s offense, Gore now joins a running back crew currently boasting two-time First-Team All Pro Le’Veon Bell, rotational runners Bilal Powell, Josh Adams, and Kenneth Dixon, and depth options in Jalin Moore and Trenton Cannon.

Regardless of whether Gore completes his rotation in the AFC East by eventually making a stop in New England, there’s no doubt that he’ll eventually end his journey in Canton, Ohio.