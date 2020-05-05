NFL schedule 2020 release slated for Thursday night

The NFL will release the 2020 schedule this Thursday in a made-for-TV live event on NFL Network at 8pm ET. The league has said they are releasing the schedule as if no COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place by opening weekend in September. They have, however, cancelled the planned international games for 2020, moving the London and Mexico City games back to the United States.

Online, the schedule will be released simultaneously to the NFL Network TV broadcast.

The NFL is still working on a plan for when teams can reenter team facilities and begin offseason training programs in person. Currently, the league will allow virtual activities.

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 schedule will feature home games against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals. Miami will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.