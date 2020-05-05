Dolphins, Albert Wilson agree to contract restructure

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Albert Wilson have agreed to a restructured contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The move will lower Wilson’s 2020 salary cap number from $10.8 million with a new base salary of $3 million with $1 million in incentives, according to Yates’ report. He is slated to be a free agent after the season.

Miami likely adds around $6 million in cap space with the new deal in place.

Wilson joined the Dolphins in 2018 as a free agent, coming from the Kansas City Chiefs. He sustained a hip injury during that season, missing about half the year. The injury lingered in 2019, ultimately forcing him to miss three games, but near the end of the season he was able to find his form and looked like the player Miami signed in 2018. He caught 43 passes for 351 yards with a touchdown last season, giving him a career low in yards per reception, though it was a career high in receptions.

With Miami he has 69 receptions for 642 yards with five touchdowns in 20 games. He has a career stat line featuring 193 receptions for 2,286 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson has has 23 rush attempts in his career (13 with Miami) for 143 yards with a score. He has thrown three passes during his career, all with the Dolphins, completing two for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins could look to Wilson to provide the third option on the offense, and as a safety net should presumed number two wide receiver Preston Williams be unable to immediately return to form following an ACL tear. DeVante Parker will lead the group after a breakout 2019 with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs. Miami will also look to Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, and Isaiah Ford to round out the receivers room.