Phinsider Radio: Reflecting on Don Shula’s Legacy

In this episode of Phinsider Radio: Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@houtz) reflect the legacy of the GOAT, Don Shula.

First, we take a look at what The Don meant to the Miami Dolphins, and how he helped build the National Football League into what it has become today. We then discuss what this loss means to the game of football, and how the rest of the world handled this heartbreaking news.

“Coach Shula will truly be missed. He embodied the definition of ‘greatness.’ He brought that winning attitude with him every day and made everyone around him better. I want to thank him for always believing in me. He made me a better player and person. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Shula family.” - Dan Marino

Next, we take a brief journey through Shula’s life. From his early days of forging his mom’s signature on a permission slip to play high school football, to his time as a defensive back in Baltimore. We touch on the historic 15-player-trade, being the only undefeated coach in NFL history, 2x Super Bowl Champion, four-time Head Coach of the Year, Hall of Fame inductee... and the list goes on and on and on.

Lastly, we give our two cents about the upcoming schedule release and what number Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa should wear.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

