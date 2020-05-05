The Splash Zone 5/5/20: A Dolphins Legend Passes Away

Can 2020 get any worse? Don Shula, a Dolphins/NFL legend passed away yesterday at the age of 90. Shula lead the 1972 Dolphins to the only undefeated season in NFL history and ended his career as the winningest NFL head coach ever, a record that he still holds to this day. Shula will forever be one of the greatest head coaches of all time as he leaves behind an amazing legacy and you cannot write about the history of the NFL without including his name.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula dies at 90 | Miami Herald

Don Shula, who coached the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1955 and won two Super Bowls, died Monday at 90. He was the winningest head coach in NFL history, including the Fins’ undefeated season in 1972.

Don Shula

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mourns loss of Shula - NFL.com

The entire NFL community is mourning the loss of the game's winningest coach, Don Shula. Among those remembering the Dolphins and Colts great is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Don Shula dies at age 90: Iconic coach left indelible mark on NFL - NFL.com

In the wake of Don Shula's passing, Judy Battista examines the extraordinary career of the NFL's winningest coach. What was his most difficult loss? And how do you put 347 victories in proper perspective?

Don Shula: Dolphins great’s 1993 Sportsman of the Year essay - Sports Illustrated Vault | SI.com

SI salutes the most successful NFL coach in history, a man whose mastery of the game spans four decades

Legendary Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning.

Dolphins Running Backs

How Jordan Howard, Matt Breida can make Dolphins' run game fun again - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's new additions aim to bring a one-two punch with speed and big plays -- enough to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick from being the leading rusher again.

Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins reveal mock-up plan to host fans at stadium amid coronavirus pandemic

The Miami Dolphins have put together early plans for how to host fans in their stadium during the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

