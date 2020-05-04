Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/04/2020

So this morning was a bit somber in our house upon hearing the news that Miami Dolphins legendary head coach Don Shula had passed away. There are some people that you know are late in their lives but they cast such a huge shadow that their passing almost seems unbelievable. Shula was one of those, especially for me, a kid that grew up in Coral Gables and went to Phins games starting in the early 70’s, before I even had a clue what was happening. Miami Dolphins football has always been like a religion in my home, especially growing up around my grandparents.

I did not look forward to having to go tell my 94 year old grandmother that one of the icon’s of her home town, the only coach that she probably was ever fond of despite her and my grandfather having season tickets from day one in 1966 and holding onto the exact same tickets/seats in the Orange Bowl until the team moved and then again until my grandfathers death in 1997 had now also passed away. It get’s harder for her as time goes by to see everyone she knew or knows pass before she does. She and my grandfather knew Bob Kuechenberg personally and that hit her hard when he passed late last year but this seemed to shake her worse. So now she’s in her room watching ESPN where much of the talk is of Shula and his many accomplishments. I guess that’s how we handle death when it’s someone that you didn’t know personally but still had a massive impact on your life somehow.

So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your favorite memory of Coach Shula? It can be a moment or something he said, really anything! We are just here to honor coach Shula and what he meant to not only the Miami Dolphins or it’s fans but also to an entire city.

