Twitter reactions to passing of Don Shula

The Miami Dolphins, the NFL, and the world lost a great man today as Don Shula has passed away. The NFL’s all-time wins leader, Shula’s greatness on the field is only shadowed by his off-field work, love, and leadership. Shula will forever be missed.

All around the NFL and sports world, reactions to the loss of Shula are coming in. Below are some of the Twitter reactions to the news.

Rest in peace, Coach Shula. We love you.

The Greatest.



Thank you for everything, Coach Shula. pic.twitter.com/7eXY4ZOKn6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Today is a sad day. Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family. pic.twitter.com/PLoIhyPGrl — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) May 4, 2020

Just got word that Coach Don Shula has passed away. Please keep his family in your prayers. Rest In Heaven Coach. Thank you ❤️ #MiamiDolphins #Legend #HOF — Richmond Webb (@RichmondWebb) May 4, 2020

Even though I never personally met Coach Shula that quote was on the wall above the doors before you walked out of the facility in Miami. Through the best and worse days it reminded me to never settle for less than my best. Thanks coach — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) May 4, 2020

Don Shula an inner-circle legend, a titan of his sport and his town. Always incredibly gracious with his time. Beloved by his players in a truly unusual way. Incredible life and career. — jesse agler (@jesseagler) May 4, 2020

Don Shula was a man of great faith and family. Many things will be said today about his football accolades and deservedly so. But I will always remember the stories of how he would go to Mass daily to pray for his first wife Dorothy when she was sick. Rest In Peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/IcxsVch1Am — Father Manny Alvarez (@FrManny) May 4, 2020

RIP to the NFL’s winningest coach https://t.co/JM1gu5odzX — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 4, 2020

Holy cow. RIP Don Shula. One of the coaching icons that just seemed to me like he’d be immortal. He passes away still comfortably positioned as the winningest coach in #NFL history, with 347 victories (including playoffs). For perspective, #Patriots’ Bill Belichick is at 304. https://t.co/eSqIsvhIpz — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 4, 2020

What a man and what a life. Coach Shula was one of the greatest men I ever met. He was always kind with his time and a word of advice over all of the years getting to meet and talk to him. Players loved him and loved playing for him. Rest In Peace Coach. — DEC Management (@davidcanter) May 4, 2020

Don Shula's legacy is etched into the fiber of the NFL. You cannot tell the story of this league without a chapter on the winningest coach of all time who spanned generations and spawned the only perfect season — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 4, 2020

A legend has left us https://t.co/9wSNsXIslQ — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 4, 2020

Don Shula ... the only perfect one. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 4, 2020

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 4, 2020

We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former @MiamiDolphins Head Coach Don Shula who passed this morning. pic.twitter.com/aVhQ5FuN4j — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 4, 2020

RIH Coach❤️ thank you https://t.co/9zRuwoYzwq — Terry Kirby (@TerryKirby42) May 4, 2020

Wild Don Shula stat.



Coached 33 years in the NFL.



31 winning records. TWO losing records. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 4, 2020

We lost the greatest coach in the NFL. I lost a friend. A sad day, but the memory of Don Shula's greatness as a coach and a person will never fade. — Andy Cohen (@ACohenFins) May 4, 2020