Don Shula passes away at 90

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula has passed away at the age of 90. The NFL has lost a legend today.

The news was first reported by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Shula played defensive back for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts, and Washington Redskins from 1951 through 1957 before moving into coaching. His first role was as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator from 1960 through 1962 before he was named the Baltimore Colts’ head coach, a position he held from 1963 through 1969. In 1970, he took the Dolphins’ head coaching position, holding it through 1995.

Shula won an NFL Championship (pre-Super Bowl) with the Colts in 1968 and led Miami to two Super Bowl championships, including the 1972 Perfect Season. He was a four-time Coach of the Year and holds the records for most regular season wins (328) and most wins (347) in league history.

Shula will be missed. Rest in peace, Coach.