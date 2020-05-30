Brian Flores statement: ‘Honesty, transparency, and empathy’ can bring people together

This weekend is seeing reactions, protests, and instability stemming from the death of George Floyd while in police custody. While Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video restraining Floyd with a knee on his neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the outcry from across the country and in Minnesota has continued to surge, with protests continuing to grow heading into the weekend.

While the number of images of buildings being looted and burned continue to increase, as well as the inconceivable video of Floyd’s death continues to circulate on social media, some celebrities and leaders have ventured into the discussion. On Friday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores released a statement through the team with his thoughts on the situation and how transparent and empathetic discussion is the way to turn division into cohesion and make changes that are needed.