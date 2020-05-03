NFL schedule expected to not include London games in 2020, Dolphins to not lose home game

The Miami Dolphins were expected to “host” a game in London in 2020, losing a game in Hard Rock Stadium. With coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty impacting the world, the league, who are expected to release their full schedule for the season next week, could now be looking to keep all four London games in the United States.

According to a report from The Daily Mail’s Matt Huges, “hosting games in London this October is not feasible and the NFL are expected to complete their entire season in America.” He adds, “the release of next season’s NFL fixture list is expected to confirm” London will not be hosting games in 2020.

If the report proves true, the Dolphins will add back an eighth home game for next year. Miami will host the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. They will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.