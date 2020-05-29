Dolphins’ safety Bobby McCain ready to prove the doubters wrong

Last season did not go as planned for Dolphins’ safety Bobby McCain.

After being asked to move from cornerback to safety in the offseason, McCain played most of the 2019 season with a separated shoulder. His season ended on November 20th, after the Dolphins placed the 26-year-old safety on injured reserve.

McCain finished the season with 26 total tackles and 2 interceptions.

No, his first year at safety wasn’t perfect, but he showed enough to Brian Flores and his coaching staff, that he remains the front-runner to be the team’s starting free safety in 2020.

dak prescott had all day to throw this dime to Bobby McCain pic.twitter.com/zf3EfXzcIl — josh houtz (@houtz) September 22, 2019

And Bobby McCain is ready and eager to get back on the field.

“It sucks. No one wants to be hurt. Everyone want to play, everyone wants to get on the field and help their team win. Everyone feels like they take the necessary steps to be ready for the season and sitting out that long, I’m itching to get back. I just can’t wait for the season to start myself. I try not to dwell on the past and just look forward to what’s coming.”

He was asked about his role in the Dolphins’ secondary and why he believes the move to safety was the right decision.

“I’m a guy that can play any place in the backfield. With practice and with time, everyone gets better. It’s not my decision to make decisions. My job is to just play football. I love playing football and I love doing what I do, and I’m able to do it all.”

Best of all, was what McCain said when asked his thoughts on an ESPN computer ranking that had the Dolphins winning six games, with a 13.8% chance to make the playoffs. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think we’ve made some good picks. I think we had some good picks in free agents as well. I’m not too big on looking at ESPN and what they are talking about in March, April and May. We’re just going to take it one day at a time and try to get better as a team, and hopefully by the time January and February rolls around, they’ll be able to put their foot in their mouth.”

The sky is the limit for the Dolphins in 2020, and a lot of the team’s success will rely heavily on their revamped secondary. Yes, Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, and Noah Igbinoghene will get a lot of attention. But the play at the back-end of Miami’s secondary will be ever important.

And with rookie Brandon Jones a better fit at strong safety and Eric Rowe continuing to play all over Miami’s defense, it will be up to the veteran Bobby McCain to keep the entire defense in-check.

McCain is hungry and more than ready for the challenge.