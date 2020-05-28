Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/28/2020

Around the NFL, pro sports and even college sports it’s a long standing tradition to give players nicknames. Some stick to the point where some players are refereed to by their nickname than their actual names. Walter Payton who passed away over 20 years ago is still refereed to as “Sweetness” and how many people refer to Joe Greene as anything but “Mean” Joe Green. So with that in mind I was wondering what names we are going to put on the various new players that we have added to the team or maybe there are some that are already on the team that deserve a nickname. So Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what nicknames would you give the Miami Dolphins newest players or even some of our vets that need one and why?

As a live thread feel free as always to discuss anything that crosses your mind as long as you continue to follow the site rules. Remember as always do not get into discussion that could be construed as political or religious.