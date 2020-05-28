 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Analyst Chris Simms had some interesting things to say about Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa

Despite a low ranking, Simms said some good things about Miami’s rookie quarterback.

NFL: Combine Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The free-agent market has dried up, and the draft is well in the rear-view mirror. We’ve finally reached the slowest point of the NFL season, which means that news is at a premium.

Around this time, we start to hear different outlets and talking heads make predictions or even lists to start conversation and pass the time until we finally reach the regular season.

Chris Simms, an NFL analyst for NBC Sports, decided to put together his list of the NFL’s top-40 quarterbacks. It didn’t take long for the Miami Dolphins to be mentioned on his list, labeling Tua Tagovailoa as the NFL’s 40th-ranked quarterback.

When you ignore those giant 4 and 0 emojis, the tweet actually said some good things about Miami’s first-round pick, mentioning his leadership and talent. Even being ranked 40, without stepping into a practice facility, isn’t horrible.

It is also important to keep in mind that there could worse talent at the skill positions for a rookie quarterback to deal with.

The next two players on his list were Dwyane Haskins and Mitchell Trubisky. These two players being in front of Tagovailoa makes sense, seeing how they actually played snaps in the NFL. While Haskins may not have had the best rookie season, he showed something at the NFL level and Trubisky was a double-doink away from a deep playoff run. No matter how much he has regressed, he too has been in the NFL longer than Tagovailoa and has showed something.

While I don’t necessarily agree with the order, I was starting to understand where Simms was going with this list— until I didn’t.

Things quickly fall off the rails as the argument of never playing a snap in the NFL isn’t a sound argument. Justin Herbert was listed ahead of Tagovailoa, who won a national championship. At 35, ahead of both Herbert and Tagovailoa, is Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown just four passes in his NFL career.

While Stidham has completed two passes, which is more than we can say about Herbet and Tagovailoa, he also has two incompletions, including a pick-six against the New York Jets.

These lists can be fun, and Simms did say some interesting things about Miami’s rookie quarterback, but it is important to not get caught up in these lists. They are almost always created to stir the pot and create some offseason drama among fans.

