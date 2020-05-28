 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Phinsider Radio: Chris Simms’ QB rankings, Jakeem Grant Hype, and why the Dolphins are a premier team in the NFL

New, 2 comments
By Josh Houtz
Miami Dolphins v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

Please listen, rate, and subscribe. Thank you!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I critique Chris Simms’ QB Rankings, discuss Jakeem Grant’s workout tapes, and why the Miami Dolphins are the premier team in the NFL.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms decided to rank his top-40 QBs in the NFL. Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was ranked 40th, behind the likes of Dwayne Haskins (39), Mitchell Trubisky (38), Justin Herbert (37) and Taysom Hill (36). The guys give their thoughts on the situation.

Next, we discuss the recent videos posted by Jakeem Grant on Twitter. Is this finally the year he breaks out? Is this a make or break season for the former 6th round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft?

Lastly, we reflect on Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross, after today’s news that the team would donate 1,000 meals a day to families in need. (If you’d like to help click HERE) We then discuss Hard Rock Stadium transforming into a drive-thru, and how bad Madden is.

Listen. Rate. Subscribe. #FinsUp

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!

Loading comments...