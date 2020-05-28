Phinsider Radio: Chris Simms’ QB rankings, Jakeem Grant Hype, and why the Dolphins are a premier team in the NFL

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I critique Chris Simms’ QB Rankings, discuss Jakeem Grant’s workout tapes, and why the Miami Dolphins are the premier team in the NFL.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms decided to rank his top-40 QBs in the NFL. Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was ranked 40th, behind the likes of Dwayne Haskins (39), Mitchell Trubisky (38), Justin Herbert (37) and Taysom Hill (36). The guys give their thoughts on the situation.

4⃣0⃣ Tua Tagovailoa



Talent is certainly there in a lot of areas. Definitely a leader that guys gravitate to. We all know the injury Qs. Will also see how he does when he doesn't have all the best players on the field with him like he did at Alabama #SimmsTop40QB — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 26, 2020

Next, we discuss the recent videos posted by Jakeem Grant on Twitter. Is this finally the year he breaks out? Is this a make or break season for the former 6th round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft?

Lastly, we reflect on Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross, after today’s news that the team would donate 1,000 meals a day to families in need. (If you’d like to help click HERE) We then discuss Hard Rock Stadium transforming into a drive-thru, and how bad Madden is.

