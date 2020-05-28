What the Dolphins are getting in edge rusher Curtis Weaver

The Dolphins spent much of the 2020 NFL Draft bulking up their offensive and defensive lines. But perhaps no pick had better value than 5th round selection Curtis Weaver.

The former Boise State defensive end lit up stat sheets with 34 sacks in his three seasons with the Broncos. That’s good for the all-time record in the Mountain West Conference.

The edge rusher burst onto the scene as a freshman, recording 11 sacks in a season where he wasn’t even a full-time starter. But Weaver saved his best for his last two seasons as a Bronco. Pro Football Focus gave Weaver a grade above 92.0 each of those years, of which Weaver was one of the best in all of college football at getting to the quarterback.

It’s head-scratching as to why Weaver was still on the board when the Dolphins were up with the 164th pick. PFF ranked Weaver as the 26th best prospect in this year’s draft. There’s no doubt Miami got a steal. His 6’2” 265 frame may not jump off the screen, but it’s clear the reward outweighs the risk here.

After drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chris Grier shifted his attention to the trenches. Five of Miami’s next seven picks were either offensive or defensive lineman. Oddly enough, the three-time first-team all-Mountain West selection was the last of those five taken.

Like Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, Weaver has a personality that is infectious. He was often referred to as the funniest player on the Boise State team.

Head Coach Brian Flores will have an interesting decision to make when it comes to where Weaver fits. The pass rusher could slot at either linebacker or defensive end. Injuries could dictate where Weaver ends up playing.

On May 8, the Dolphins made it official by signing Weaver to a four-year deal worth 3.6 million.