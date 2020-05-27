Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/27/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is given the major revamp of the Miami Dolphins by the front office and especially the additions on the offensive line and the additions of some new talent in the running backs group who do you expect to be the leading rusher for the Miami Dolphins for the 2020 season and what’s your prediction for his total rushing yards on the year? Additionally which of the back below do you believe the Miami Dolphins leave camp with and have on the day one roster?

The current list of running backs on the team include Matt Breida, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, and Malcolm Perry.

