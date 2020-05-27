Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Malcolm Butler is a true underdog story - Pats Pulpit
Butler went from an unwanted rookie to a Super Bowl hero in just 10 months.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Jets “have no intention” of trading Jamal Adams - Gang Green Nation
Last night an ESPN report came out that stated the Jets and safety Jamal Adams are at an "impasse" in contract discussions. This has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the team, but S...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
How has John Brown performed as the number-two wide receiver in his career? - Buffalo Rumblings
With Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, John Brown will now bump down to WR2 on the depth chart
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Roundtable: The newest Raven we are most excited about - Baltimore Beatdown
Another year, another influx of new talent in Baltimore. The Ravens addressed the defensive line in free agency, bringing in star defensive end Calais Campbell via a trade with the Jacksonville...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The game which got Minkah Fitzpatrick kicked off a top 100 list - Behind the Steel Curtain
Pete Prisco cited the Week 6 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers as proof Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t a top 100 player.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow’s receiving corps will help make him the easy favorite for OROY - Cincy Jungle
Is Burrow ready to step into the spotlight for the Bengals?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield digs the deep ball - Dawgs By Nature
Browns quarterback was among league’s best on deep passes despite posting a disappointing 2019 campaign.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
What Are The Five Most Significant Events In Texans History? - Battle Red Blog
With the NFL offseason comes plenty of time to ask the big questions in life. If they happen to generate content and discussion on this Houston Texans fan site, all the better! Today we talk about significant events in the history of the franchise.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2020 NFL Draft: Interview Titans UDFA TE Tommy Hudson - Music City Miracles
When an un-drafted free agent is tasked with selecting which team he is to sign with at the conclusion of the draft, a lot goes into that decision making process.
Money of course plays a role, but...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars’ Chris Thompson excited to return to Florida, reunite with Jay Gruden - Big Cat Country
Chris Thompson is set to become one of the Jaguars’ major weapons in the backfield this season, his familiarity with the team’s offense will benefit him.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How the Colts and Jets formed an unlikely relationship - Stampede Blue
As a fan, it’s easy to view player transactions during the NFL offseason as controlled chaos. More players change teams than most would care to keep up with and only the big names generate any...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos roster review: Rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler - Mile High Report
The electrifying rookie adds some much needed speed and big play ability to the Broncos offense.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Ryan Leaf arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charges - Bolts From The Blue
The former #2-overall pick has been on the right side of the law since he was released from prison in 2014.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: NFL considers rule change that Jon Gruden will probably love - Silver And Black Pride
Fourth and 15 would bring the juice
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
NFL owners vote: fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative will improve NFL - Arrowhead Pride
The league will be better off to adopt the fourth-and-15 rule to replace onside kickoffs — even if Patrick Mahomes is attempting some of them.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Summer School 2020: A glossary of offensive terminology - Big Blue View
Your guide to offensive jargon
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Dak Prescott v. Carson Wentz: A Deep-Dive Comparison - Bleeding Green Nation
What can years of film and stats tell us about the great debate among NFC East quarterbacks?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: “There isn’t any traction” for a Jamal Adams to Cowboys deal - Blogging The Boys
The latest update on a speculated trade for the Cowboys.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Is it true that the Redskins haven’t given Dwayne Haskins enough “weapons”? - Hogs Haven
The national narrative vs. local wisdom
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Can Jordan Love succeed for where so many other non-top-10 QBs have failed? - Acme Packing Company
The list of quarterbacks picked in the range where Green Bay took Jordan Love is perilously small. But the "why" matters. Why did those players fail and is Love likely to fail where they did? We dug in to find out.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Former Lions coach: Barry Sanders would’ve played 2-3 more years with coaching change - Pride Of Detroit
What could have been....
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack set to be the most disruptive duo in the NFL - Windy City Gridiron
When it comes to charting quarterback hurries and pressures from defensive players, each analytics site has their own methodology. Pro Football Focus, Football Outsiders, Pro Football Reference,...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings select Austin Ekeler in 2017 SB Nation NFL Redraft - Daily Norseman
Same position, just a different name
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas is miles better than Devante Parker, and it’s not close - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Michael Thomas game film, his performance on "non-slants," and how he compares to DeVante Parker
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Devonta Freeman may retire without more lucrative contract offers - The Falcoholic
Ian Rapoport says the former Falcons back will "maybe" retire if he doesn’t get paid what he thinks he’s worth.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
A plea to Matt Rhule: Free Ian Thomas! - Cat Scratch Reader
The third year tight end should finally get the opportunity to prove what he’s capable of.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers’ defense still holds the key to the 2020 season - Bucs Nation
The unit still has a lot to prove and the players know it.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers predictions: The “Super Bowl hangover” will be the biggest distraction this season - Niners Nation
According to Bleacher Report
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals move up in CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals offseason has produced a number of positive feelings towards the team.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why the Seahawks signed RB Carlos Hyde if Chris Carson is fine - Field Gulls
Thursday reports emerged that the Seattle Seahawks had made a contract offer to running back Devonta Freeman, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. Many Seattle fans were perplexed and instantly...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: Los Angeles ranks dead last in cap space in 2020 - Turf Show Times
You probably assumed so already
