Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Malcolm Butler is a true underdog story - Pats Pulpit

Butler went from an unwanted rookie to a Super Bowl hero in just 10 months.





Report: Jets “have no intention” of trading Jamal Adams - Gang Green Nation

Last night an ESPN report came out that stated the Jets and safety Jamal Adams are at an "impasse" in contract discussions. This has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the team, but S...





How has John Brown performed as the number-two wide receiver in his career? - Buffalo Rumblings

With Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, John Brown will now bump down to WR2 on the depth chart

AFC NORTH:

Roundtable: The newest Raven we are most excited about - Baltimore Beatdown

Another year, another influx of new talent in Baltimore. The Ravens addressed the defensive line in free agency, bringing in star defensive end Calais Campbell via a trade with the Jacksonville...





The game which got Minkah Fitzpatrick kicked off a top 100 list - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pete Prisco cited the Week 6 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers as proof Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t a top 100 player.





Joe Burrow’s receiving corps will help make him the easy favorite for OROY - Cincy Jungle

Is Burrow ready to step into the spotlight for the Bengals?





Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield digs the deep ball - Dawgs By Nature

Browns quarterback was among league’s best on deep passes despite posting a disappointing 2019 campaign.

AFC SOUTH:

What Are The Five Most Significant Events In Texans History? - Battle Red Blog

With the NFL offseason comes plenty of time to ask the big questions in life. If they happen to generate content and discussion on this Houston Texans fan site, all the better! Today we talk about significant events in the history of the franchise.





2020 NFL Draft: Interview Titans UDFA TE Tommy Hudson - Music City Miracles

When an un-drafted free agent is tasked with selecting which team he is to sign with at the conclusion of the draft, a lot goes into that decision making process.

Money of course plays a role, but...





Jaguars’ Chris Thompson excited to return to Florida, reunite with Jay Gruden - Big Cat Country

Chris Thompson is set to become one of the Jaguars’ major weapons in the backfield this season, his familiarity with the team’s offense will benefit him.





How the Colts and Jets formed an unlikely relationship - Stampede Blue

As a fan, it’s easy to view player transactions during the NFL offseason as controlled chaos. More players change teams than most would care to keep up with and only the big names generate any...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos roster review: Rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler - Mile High Report

The electrifying rookie adds some much needed speed and big play ability to the Broncos offense.





Chargers News: Ryan Leaf arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charges - Bolts From The Blue

The former #2-overall pick has been on the right side of the law since he was released from prison in 2014.





Raiders news: NFL considers rule change that Jon Gruden will probably love - Silver And Black Pride

Fourth and 15 would bring the juice





NFL owners vote: fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative will improve NFL - Arrowhead Pride

The league will be better off to adopt the fourth-and-15 rule to replace onside kickoffs — even if Patrick Mahomes is attempting some of them.

NFC EAST:

Summer School 2020: A glossary of offensive terminology - Big Blue View

Your guide to offensive jargon





Dak Prescott v. Carson Wentz: A Deep-Dive Comparison - Bleeding Green Nation

What can years of film and stats tell us about the great debate among NFC East quarterbacks?





Report: “There isn’t any traction” for a Jamal Adams to Cowboys deal - Blogging The Boys

The latest update on a speculated trade for the Cowboys.





Is it true that the Redskins haven’t given Dwayne Haskins enough “weapons”? - Hogs Haven

The national narrative vs. local wisdom

NFC NORTH:

Can Jordan Love succeed for where so many other non-top-10 QBs have failed? - Acme Packing Company

The list of quarterbacks picked in the range where Green Bay took Jordan Love is perilously small. But the "why" matters. Why did those players fail and is Love likely to fail where they did? We dug in to find out.





Former Lions coach: Barry Sanders would’ve played 2-3 more years with coaching change - Pride Of Detroit

What could have been....





Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack set to be the most disruptive duo in the NFL - Windy City Gridiron

When it comes to charting quarterback hurries and pressures from defensive players, each analytics site has their own methodology. Pro Football Focus, Football Outsiders, Pro Football Reference,...





Vikings select Austin Ekeler in 2017 SB Nation NFL Redraft - Daily Norseman

Same position, just a different name

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas is miles better than Devante Parker, and it’s not close - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Michael Thomas game film, his performance on "non-slants," and how he compares to DeVante Parker





Devonta Freeman may retire without more lucrative contract offers - The Falcoholic

Ian Rapoport says the former Falcons back will "maybe" retire if he doesn’t get paid what he thinks he’s worth.





A plea to Matt Rhule: Free Ian Thomas! - Cat Scratch Reader

The third year tight end should finally get the opportunity to prove what he’s capable of.





Buccaneers’ defense still holds the key to the 2020 season - Bucs Nation

The unit still has a lot to prove and the players know it.

NFC WEST:

49ers predictions: The “Super Bowl hangover” will be the biggest distraction this season - Niners Nation

According to Bleacher Report





Arizona Cardinals move up in CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals offseason has produced a number of positive feelings towards the team.





Why the Seahawks signed RB Carlos Hyde if Chris Carson is fine - Field Gulls

Thursday reports emerged that the Seattle Seahawks had made a contract offer to running back Devonta Freeman, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. Many Seattle fans were perplexed and instantly...





Rams news: Los Angeles ranks dead last in cap space in 2020 - Turf Show Times

You probably assumed so already