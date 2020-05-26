Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/26/2020

With a major shake up in the AFC East the Phinsider Question Of the Day is a simple one, who is your choice to win the AFC East this season? The Draft King Sports Book originally had the New England Patriots as the favorite with the Buffalo Bills in a near tie. It’s now flipped with it still being close but with the Bills favored +130 over the Pats at +140. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins both sit at a distant +700. Ranking the Dolphins behind the Jets seems insane. The Dolphins got much better in the off-season while the Jets, being the Jets seem to have found a way to actually get worse.

So give us your pick for the division and tell us why?

As always please feel free to discuss anything you wish from your daily lives to the Miami Dolphins during the live threads. We are not strict on the subject matter so long as you are following the site rules. As always remember to stay away from discussing anything that can be seen as political or religious on the Phinsider.