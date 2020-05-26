Stephen Ross says there ‘‘will definitely be a football season this year”

While many states begin to open things back up, the uncertainty of the 2020 NFL season continues to loom.

Some governors have given the go-ahead for professional sports to return, which will allow some staff members of those NFL teams to return.

However, as Roger Goodell stated early in the process, players and coaches will not return until all 32 NFL teams are on a level playing field.

But at least as it seems now, things are beginning to look up for not only the fight against the virus but the 2020 NFL season as well.

Earlier today, Dolphins’ owner appeared on CNBC to discuss business, the virus, and his thoughts on the 2020 NFL season.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, speaking as chairman of Related this morning on CNBC, said he thinks there "definitely will be a football season this year" and the "real question is will there be fans in the stadium."



The real question doesn’t appear to be whether or not there will be an NFL season. The question remains, will there be fans and what will the protocol be for those fans willing to put themselves at risk to root on their favorite football team.

A lot can change between now and the fall. But if we learned anything over the last several months, it’s that sports have a more significant meaning than some of us tend to believe. The NFL draft took a lot of our minds off of the troubles in the world.

Heck, many of us tuned in to watch Peyton Manning and Tom Brady play golf. Because in dire times like this, we need sports. And with football being such a prominent part of many of our lives, the sooner things return to normal, the better.