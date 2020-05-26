The Splash Zone 5/26/20: Is Tua Tagovailoa Going To Be The Next Superstar In Miami?

Tua Tagovailoa is already a fan favorite as he has two of the top selling jerseys in the league already. Tua has generated so much buzz because the Dolphins haven’t had a superstar at quarterback since the great Dan Marino retired back in 2000. It’s still early as Tua hasn’t even played a down yet, but if he lives up to expectations, he’ll become the face of South Florida sports for awhile.

Is Tua Tagovailoa ready to become Miami's biggest star since Dan Marino?

Former Miami athletes Dwyane Wade, Ricky Williams and Joe Rose weigh in on the rookie quarterback's arrival that is being defined by hope and hype.

