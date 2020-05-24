Tagovailoa, Barkley set to face off in Madden to support local businesses affected by Covid-19

Ever since the Miami Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in last month’s draft, excitement has been high for the South Florida sports team.

Unfortunately, the question now is, when will training camp start, and how will the 2020 season look as the world continues to battle Covid-19?

That answer, no one truly knows.

One thing we do know, however, is fans will get the chance to see what their franchise QB can do on the virtual gridiron this Tuesday, when Tua faces off against New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, in a game of Madden on Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live.

What is Pay It Forward Live? I’m glad you asked.

Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live, the weekly live-streamed entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, will pair New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa in a battle on EA Sports Madden NFL 20 on Tuesday, May 26. The event will stream live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m PT on Twitter @Verizon, Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream. As they play, Barkley and Tagovailoa will share and support their favorite local businesses, engage with fans, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences – all while encouraging viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal.

Shout out to ‪@derek_shupe ‬for bringing this to my attention and GiantsWire for writing the original article.

Tua sounds ready and excited for this opportunity.

“Local businesses are very important to me and my family and now more than ever they really need our support,” said Tagovailoa. “I’m excited to team up with Verizon and Saquon to not only help out, but to bring some football to people’s homes!”

We might not know when the rookie QB will take the field with his new NFL team. But by tuning in on Tuesday night, fans will get the opportunity to see how good Tagovailoa is on the sticks and, most importantly, help support local businesses.