The Splash Zone 5/24/20: How Will The Transition Be With Josh Boyer As DC?

Brian Flores let his buddy Patrick Graham go and take the defensive coordinator job for the New York Giants after they hired Joe Judge as their new head coach. Flores needed to find a new DC and decided to promote from within. Josh Boyer, the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, was promoted and it sounds like it could be a smooth transition according to one of the players. Davon Godchaux met with the media during the week and explained that Boyer was heavily involved in helping Graham coach the defense last season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Here’s why Josh Boyer as DC should be a smooth transition - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Josh Boyer is succeeding Patrick Graham in the role

Dolphins Offense

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Chan Gailey's offense not complicated to learn, complicated for defenses - ProFootballTalk

A report earlier this month indicated that the main reason why the Dolphins changed offensive coordinators after the 2019 season was because former coordinator Chad O’Shea’s offense was too complex for a young team.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 5/22/20: Is Josh Rosen Going To Be On The Move Again - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Ryan Fitzpatrick on his epic beard, Tua Tagovailoa, Chan Gailey, and the future of the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

A few days ago, the internet was buzzing over DeVante Parker and Michael Thomas. Their small feud started all because Parker muttered the letter "A."

Something unique again happened yesterday...

Miami Dolphins 2020 schedule among toughest in NFL - The Phinsider

Organized by 2019 Opponent Win Percentage, the Dolphins have the third-most difficult 2020 schedule.

Don Shula memorial procession at Hard Rock Stadium today - The Phinsider

Hard Rock Stadium is hosting a memorial procession for Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula on Saturday. The event is open to the public and will be held from 10am to 4pm, but people are...