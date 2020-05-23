Don Shula memorial procession at Hard Rock Stadium today

Hard Rock Stadium is hosting a memorial procession for Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula on Saturday. The event is open to the public and will be held from 10am to 4pm, but people are asked to not leave their vehicles. The procession will allow cars to enter at Gate 5 of the stadium grounds, follow a designed path that will take you to an area to view a video commemorating Shula, then past the statue of Shula ouside the stadium, before heading back around to leave the area through Gate 5.

The Dolphins have also said, once coronavirus restrictions are eased, there will be another memorial to allow fans to honor Shula in person.

Attendees are asked to not bring items to leave at the statue due to coronavirus oncerns.

Hard Rock Stadium will have attendes on site to assist or answer questions as needed.

Come celebrate Don Shula’s life today with a drive through procession at Hard Rock Stadium from 10AM-4PM. More details➡️https://t.co/4u6Gl7MW4o pic.twitter.com/y5RTU8dBmz — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 23, 2020

Shula, an incredible giving man who remains the NFL’s all-time winningest coach and the only coach to lead a team to a Perfect Season, passed away on May 4. He was 90 years old.