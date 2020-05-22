The Splash Zone 5/22/20: Is Josh Rosen Going To Be On The Move Again

There have been reports that the Dolphins are getting calls about Josh Rosen, which should surprise no one. The Dolphins made it clear that Josh Rosen wasn’t going to be the answer after selecting Tua Tagovailoa last month. What an odd start to a career for the former first rounder. Rosen started out in Arizona, then was traded to Miami a year later, and history may repeat itself now.

Report: Dolphins have received calls about Josh Rosen - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall. They still have Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has made it clear he wants to start.

Dolphins Offense

Report: Dolphins thought Chad O'Shea's offense was too compex - ProFootballTalk

Former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea was in the middle of his exit interview with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, when head coach Brian Flores had someone interrupt, to break the news that it would be O’Shea’s exit interview as well.

