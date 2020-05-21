Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/21/2020

So today is my grandmother’s 95th birthday. A birthday that given the hell she’s been through the last couple of years is a big milestone for her or really anyone who has been sick or not I suppose. Either way she’s always been the biggest Miami Dolphins fan that I know. I grew up in South Florida but it was my grandmother who made me the life long fan of the Dolphins that I am. So with that in mind, and I know that I have asked this question before, but we do have a lot of new folks on the site and even some that have become regulars so I thought it was time again. So the Phinsider Question Of the Day is who in your life or in other cases what in your life made you become the fan of the Miami Dolphins that you are today?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the site rules.