Phinsider Radio: Fitzpatrick talks Tua, DVP vs Michael Thomas, and the three most important players in 2020

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins' history, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won't find ANYWHERE else.

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I discuss Ryan Fitzpatrick’s recent comments on Tua Tagovailoa, DeVante Parker vs Michael Thomas, and the three most important players heading into the 2020 season.

First, we discuss Ryan Fitzpatrick’s recent comments on the Eric Wood podcast. What did Fitzmagic have to say about his time in the NFL, and what he can do to help Tua Tagovailoa get acclimated to the league? Is there a quarterback competition brewing in South Florida?

Here’s the direct quote:

Ryan Fitzpatrick provided some incredible perspective to @EWood70 on his "What's Next" podcast on mentoring Tua Tagovailoa while also competing for the starting job. Strongly recommend reading his full thoughts. pic.twitter.com/UjyRP6GXUK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2020

Next, Jake and I discuss our three most important players in 2020. Could it be Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick? Which offensive lineman needs to play well for the entire unit to come together? And what veteran are we hoping to see an impact from in 2020?

Lastly, we discuss the feud between DeVante Parker and Michael Thomas. Who’s right? Who’s wrong? And what does it mean for the Dolphins’ wide receivers as a hole? Who could impress in 2020 and which receiver could be on the bubble?

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

