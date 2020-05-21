Dolphins trade rumors: Teams calling about Josh Rosen

With the tenth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected UCLA quarterback Joseh Rosen. As a rookie, Rosen started 13 games, completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, giving him a 66.7 passer rating.

With the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Rosen was out of a job despite being a top-ten pick the previous season, and the Miami Dolphins took a flyer, sending the Cardinals a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection for Rosen. He appeared in six games in 2019, starting three times, with a 53,2 percent completion rate, for 567 yards with a touchdown and five interceptions, giving him a 52.0 passer rating.

With the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And, again, Rosen appears to be out of a job. The Dolphins have their veteran starter and mentor in Ryan Fitzpatrick while Tagovailoa is clearly the franchise quarterback. Rosen appears to be the odd man out.

At least, that is how other teams around the NFL see the situation in Miami. According to a report from NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, teams have been calling the Dolphins to see what it would take to acquire Rosen, but so far no trade has materialized.

Are the Dolphins worried enough about Tagovailoa’s injury history that they see a need to keep Rosen as Fitzpatrick’s backup this year? Could they be planning to hang on to Rosen to be the future backup to Tagovailoa? Do they want more in a trade than other teams are willing to send for now? Could Miami want Rosen to play in the preseason to increase his value?