Ryan Fitzpatrick on Tua: “I’m his biggest cheerleader”

Last year, many fans of your Miami Dolphins complained about general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores’ decision to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick. To put it simply... those fans were wrong. The Dolphins still got their man in Tua Tagovailoa, and having Fitzpatrick around is turning out to be every bit the blessing as had been advertised.

In a recent interview with former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood on his “What’s Next” podcast, Fitzpatrick exemplified the very reasons he was brought in to be the leader in the locker room while Miami transitions to a new era of Dolphins football. When discussing Tagovailoa’s arrival, Fitzpatrick explained, “I’m excited. I’m excited that they drafted him. I’m excited because I watched him play at Alabama and he looks like he’s a pretty dynamic talent. Just in meeting him a few times, he seems like an unbelievable kid with a great head on his shoulders. He says the right things, wants to do the right things.”

Fitzpatrick went on to express his desire to be a mentor and help Tagovailoa reach his full potential. “The other thing in bringing in a new guy in that I always try to impress right away on these guys is: I am here. Again, zero ego. I have so much knowledge,” the journeyman gunslinger said. “I’ve made so many mistakes in this league, in terms of dumb decisions and throws. I’ve learned how to prepare. I’ve learned so much about offenses and defenses and the way guys operate.”

Fitzpatrick then expressed his desire to prop up Tagovailoa while still providing fierce competition for the starting role. “I’m his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing,” the veteran explained. “I also want to be on the field, and that’s why I’m still doing it is because I still enjoy playing the game. Hopefully some of the lessons I’m able to teach him are him watching me play, but if it’s the other way around I’m going to do my best to help him succeed the best way he can.”

Fitzpatrick is widely known as one of the locker room favorites across the NFL. He’s been a beloved member of all eight franchises that he’s played for (yes, eight) and should prove to be the perfect bridge quarterback between this current Dolphins team and the future squad that will be helmed by Tagovailoa, once Tua’s ready to take the field, of course. I certainly won’t mind watching a few more games of bearded magic, and I know other Dolphins fans won’t mind either.

This article was written by Justin Hier. Follow him on Twitter @HierJustin.