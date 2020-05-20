Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/20/2020

Recently the NFL.com posted a piece where they, well their author of the story, Cynthia Frulund, picked the most underrated player from each of the 32 NFL clubs. For the Miami Dolphins they picked none other than quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The story (that you can find HERE) said of Fitzpatrick-

Usually, I talk about how well a defensive player fares when he enters the 5-foot halo around a quarterback who is attempting to pass, but in the case of Fitzpatrick, he was able to overcome this pressure and help earn first downs and touchdowns at the fifth-highest rate in the league. Factoring in that none of his surrounding skill players ranked better than 25th in win share by position, and this is even more impressive. Furthermore, even if Fitz hits the bench, the value of a backup QB with his proven skill set and level of experience is even more impactful in a season with a lot of preseason prep questions.

This got me to wondering and thus the Phinsider Question Of the Day is who else on the current Miami Dolphins roster do you think is an underrated player and do you agree with the NFL.com’s assessment of Fiztpatrick?

