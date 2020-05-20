Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/20/2020

Recently the NFL.com posted a piece where they, well their author of the story, Cynthia Frulund, picked the most underrated player from each of the 32 NFL clubs. For the Miami Dolphins they picked none other than quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The story (that you can find HERE) said of Fitzpatrick-
This got me to wondering and thus the Phinsider Question Of the Day is who else on the current Miami Dolphins roster do you think is an underrated player and do you agree with the NFL.com’s assessment of Fiztpatrick?
Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the site rules.
Loading comments...