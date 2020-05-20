Miami Dolphins face coverings now available; NFL proceeds to support charity

2020 is a weird year, to say the least. At this time on the NFL calendar, we should be talking about offseason training programs, minicamps, and preparing for training camp. This is a time of excitement, and, in terms of Miami Dolphins swag, time for jerseys, hats, t-shirts, and things for cheering on the team.

While Dolphins fans are still crushing it with jersey sales - including making Tua Tagovailoa’s jersey the top two selling jerseys according to NFL Shop - there are other things that take precedence right now. As we are all dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, being safe and staying healthy are the most critical aspects of all of our lives. Face coverings have become an important part of self- and overall-protection efforts. While the face coverings originally began with simple colors, as time has progressed designed and personalized face coverings have started to show up.

Which brings us to the availability of Dolphins face coverings. If you would like to rock the Dolphins on your face covering, there is now an NFL-licensed option for you. Check it out below, where you will get a three-pack featuring three different looks in a washable/re-useable covering. Plus, proceeds from these coverings will go to support the CDC Foundation’s efforts to fight the virus.

NOTE: The NFL and FOCO will support the CDC Foundation by donating all NFL proceeds from the sale of these licensed face coverings. The face coverings will ship no later than July 9.