Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots try to keep continuity after Dante Scarnecchia’s retirement - Pats Pulpit
Even with Scarnecchia gone, the Patriots try to keep continuity.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets quarterback James Morgan - Gang Green Nation
With the draft now complete, we’ll be providing in-depth breakdowns of each of the Jets’ draft picks and undrafted free agents. We continue today with the second of their three fourth round picks -...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver arrested for DWI, illegally carrying weapon - Buffalo Rumblings
The NFL offseason is always a time for potential trouble.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Hollywood Brown is more than ready to become a star wide receiver - Baltimore Beatdown
Hollywood is ready to shine
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Ben Roethlisberger shaved his beard, declaring his arm ready - Behind the Steel Curtain
It has happened...Big Ben has shaved!
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Chalk Talk: Thoroughly breaking down the structure of the Bengals’ defense - Cincy Jungle
3-4, or 4-3? A deep look at the Bengals’ defensive scheme.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. are having a laugh - Dawgs By Nature
Browns players poke fun at each on social media, as you do.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Anthony Weaver Press Conference: New Texans Defensive Coordinator Discusses What Houston’s Defense Will Look Like - Battle Red Blog
Hear it from the mouth itself.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Five Titans UDFAs that could have a shot at making the 53-man roster - Music City Miracles
Jon Robinson has had some luck with undrafted players over the past few seasons.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars quarterback Garnder Minshew “taking charge” during virtual offseason - Big Cat Country
Now the team’s uncontested starting quarterback heading into 2020, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has become more of a leader in Jacksonville.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Philip Rivers is a trash-talking Andrew Luck - Stampede Blue
I get nostalgic just thinking about it, but we all remember the clips of Andrew Luck taking a big hit from an opposing player, then actually congratulating them about it. Well, we are now getting...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
A.J. Bouyé getting in extra film work as he studies Broncos’ scheme from afar - Mile High Report
The new Broncos’ cornerback is ready to take Chris Harris Jr.’s place and be both a teacher and student to the guys he’s coming in to play with.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: B/R ranks Herbert, Allen as NFL’s 20th-ranked QB-WR duo - Bolts From The Blue
Bleacher Report predicts Justin Herbert to be the starter for most of 2020 with this ranking.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders cut Nick Nelson after two seasons - Silver And Black Pride
Cornerback from the 2018 draft class was cut on Monday
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Which current Chiefs player is considered a “sleeper” for 2020? - Arrowhead Pride
Arrowhead Pride Laboratory episode 150 is now available.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
How many above-average players do the New York Giants have? - Big Blue View
Inspired by a tweet, we come up with our own list
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL salary cap expert explains why the Eagles’ 2021 situation isn’t as dire as it might appear - Bleeding Green Nation
Don’t panic just yet.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Leighton Vander Esch updates the status of his injured neck after surgery - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys linebacker is ready to go.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Is the Redskins’ special teams’ unit on the verge of being truly “special?” - Hogs Haven
Last year, during the pre-season, Redskins’ special teams’ coach Nate Kaczor was the subject of scrutiny for his unit’s poor performance. The 2019 regular season, however, was a dramatic...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Jordan Love in first post-NFL Draft comments to reporters - Acme Packing Company
Rodgers says he’s looking forward to a great relationship with Love, but admits having a new quarterback around may change his long-term status with the Packers.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matthew Stafford was top 5 in nearly every QBR stat in 2019 - Pride Of Detroit
Just your annual reminder that Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A tale of two “experts” prognosticating the Bears 2020 record - Windy City Gridiron
We check in on two sides of the national spectrum when it comes to picking Bears games in 2020.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Anthony Harris signs franchise tender - Daily Norseman
He’s officially back for 2020
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints release of Larry Warford shows emphasis on versatility - Canal Street Chronicles
Why did the Saints keep Larry Warford over Andrus Peat?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
How will the Falcons divvy up their passing game targets in 2020? - The Falcoholic
The Falcons lost some key contributors in 2020, but they have options.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The rebuilding Panthers have constructed an incredibly young roster - Cat Scratch Reader
One of the certainties in Carolina is the kids are going to play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Clyde Christensen: Buccaneers, Brady to collaborate on team’s offense - Bucs Nation
It’s no surprise that the offense Tampa Bay is going to run in 2020 will be influenced by the G.O.A.T.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Joe Staley thinks Deebo Samuel can be greatest receiver in NFL - Niners Nation
The 49ers legend had some high praise for Samuel as he goes into his second season.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cards Give Vance a Chance - Revenge of the Birds
Vance Joseph was supposed to be the NFL’s newest version of Mike Tomlin.
Plucked by the Broncos off of the head coaching tree like a green apple, Vance Joseph, at age 44, was coming off his best...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How long Russell Wilson will quarterback the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls
Over the past week there have been rumors floating around the NFL that the Seattle Seahawks both shopped Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and that the Hawks could eventually trade...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What was the LA Rams best and worst game of 2019? - Turf Show Times
A look at some options
