Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots try to keep continuity after Dante Scarnecchia’s retirement - Pats Pulpit

Even with Scarnecchia gone, the Patriots try to keep continuity.





Scouting Jets quarterback James Morgan - Gang Green Nation

With the draft now complete, we’ll be providing in-depth breakdowns of each of the Jets’ draft picks and undrafted free agents. We continue today with the second of their three fourth round picks -...





Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver arrested for DWI, illegally carrying weapon - Buffalo Rumblings

The NFL offseason is always a time for potential trouble.

AFC NORTH:

Hollywood Brown is more than ready to become a star wide receiver - Baltimore Beatdown

Hollywood is ready to shine





Ben Roethlisberger shaved his beard, declaring his arm ready - Behind the Steel Curtain

It has happened...Big Ben has shaved!





Chalk Talk: Thoroughly breaking down the structure of the Bengals’ defense - Cincy Jungle

3-4, or 4-3? A deep look at the Bengals’ defensive scheme.





Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. are having a laugh - Dawgs By Nature

Browns players poke fun at each on social media, as you do.

AFC SOUTH:

Anthony Weaver Press Conference: New Texans Defensive Coordinator Discusses What Houston’s Defense Will Look Like - Battle Red Blog

Hear it from the mouth itself.





Five Titans UDFAs that could have a shot at making the 53-man roster - Music City Miracles

Jon Robinson has had some luck with undrafted players over the past few seasons.





Jaguars quarterback Garnder Minshew “taking charge” during virtual offseason - Big Cat Country

Now the team’s uncontested starting quarterback heading into 2020, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has become more of a leader in Jacksonville.





Philip Rivers is a trash-talking Andrew Luck - Stampede Blue

I get nostalgic just thinking about it, but we all remember the clips of Andrew Luck taking a big hit from an opposing player, then actually congratulating them about it. Well, we are now getting...

AFC WEST:

A.J. Bouyé getting in extra film work as he studies Broncos’ scheme from afar - Mile High Report

The new Broncos’ cornerback is ready to take Chris Harris Jr.’s place and be both a teacher and student to the guys he’s coming in to play with.





Chargers News: B/R ranks Herbert, Allen as NFL’s 20th-ranked QB-WR duo - Bolts From The Blue

Bleacher Report predicts Justin Herbert to be the starter for most of 2020 with this ranking.





Raiders cut Nick Nelson after two seasons - Silver And Black Pride

Cornerback from the 2018 draft class was cut on Monday





Which current Chiefs player is considered a “sleeper” for 2020? - Arrowhead Pride

Arrowhead Pride Laboratory episode 150 is now available.

NFC EAST:

How many above-average players do the New York Giants have? - Big Blue View

Inspired by a tweet, we come up with our own list





NFL salary cap expert explains why the Eagles’ 2021 situation isn’t as dire as it might appear - Bleeding Green Nation

Don’t panic just yet.





Leighton Vander Esch updates the status of his injured neck after surgery - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys linebacker is ready to go.





Is the Redskins’ special teams’ unit on the verge of being truly “special?” - Hogs Haven

Last year, during the pre-season, Redskins’ special teams’ coach Nate Kaczor was the subject of scrutiny for his unit’s poor performance. The 2019 regular season, however, was a dramatic...

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Jordan Love in first post-NFL Draft comments to reporters - Acme Packing Company

Rodgers says he’s looking forward to a great relationship with Love, but admits having a new quarterback around may change his long-term status with the Packers.





Matthew Stafford was top 5 in nearly every QBR stat in 2019 - Pride Of Detroit

Just your annual reminder that Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback.





A tale of two “experts” prognosticating the Bears 2020 record - Windy City Gridiron

We check in on two sides of the national spectrum when it comes to picking Bears games in 2020.





Anthony Harris signs franchise tender - Daily Norseman

He’s officially back for 2020

NFC SOUTH:

Saints release of Larry Warford shows emphasis on versatility - Canal Street Chronicles

Why did the Saints keep Larry Warford over Andrus Peat?





How will the Falcons divvy up their passing game targets in 2020? - The Falcoholic

The Falcons lost some key contributors in 2020, but they have options.





The rebuilding Panthers have constructed an incredibly young roster - Cat Scratch Reader

One of the certainties in Carolina is the kids are going to play.





Clyde Christensen: Buccaneers, Brady to collaborate on team’s offense - Bucs Nation

It’s no surprise that the offense Tampa Bay is going to run in 2020 will be influenced by the G.O.A.T.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Joe Staley thinks Deebo Samuel can be greatest receiver in NFL - Niners Nation

The 49ers legend had some high praise for Samuel as he goes into his second season.





Cards Give Vance a Chance - Revenge of the Birds

Vance Joseph was supposed to be the NFL’s newest version of Mike Tomlin.

Plucked by the Broncos off of the head coaching tree like a green apple, Vance Joseph, at age 44, was coming off his best...





How long Russell Wilson will quarterback the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls

Over the past week there have been rumors floating around the NFL that the Seattle Seahawks both shopped Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and that the Hawks could eventually trade...





What was the LA Rams best and worst game of 2019? - Turf Show Times

A look at some options