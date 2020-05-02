Taco Charlton signs with Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins waived defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday, letting their top pass rusher leave the team. Of course, “top pass rusher” as defined by sacks was only five sacks on the season. Charlton just never seemed to fit with the coaches, and the team was ready to move on near the end of the season when they made him inactive rather than be available on game day.

He finished the season with 10 games played and 21 tackles and two forced fumbles to go with the five sacks. Charlton cleared waivers on Friday, making him a free agent able to sign with any team. Saturday saw him agree to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have agreed to a 1-year deal with DL Taco Charlton, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2020

Charlton heads to Kansas City after underwhelming in Miami. Of course, the reason the Dolphins were able to acquire he 2017 first-round pick on waivers last year was, he underwhelmed with the Dallas Cowboys.

• 57 Pressures and 9 Sacks in 691 Pass-Rushing Snaps



• 73.1 Tackling Grade in 2019https://t.co/MwJHzSB3OP#ChiefsKingdom — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) May 2, 2020

He now heads to the Chiefs where he likely will be a depth option at best for Kansas City. At this point, that may be exactly what he needs to find himself and turn around his career.

For more on the signing and all things Chiefs, head over to Arrowhead Pride.