Gil Brandt: Dolphins have had the top offseason

The Dolphins came into the 2020 offseason with cap room and draft picks to revamp its roster, and one Hall of Fame executive is a big fan of what Miami did with it.

Gil Brandt has a long and distinguished history as a scout and front office executive. With the Dallas Cowboys, he had a big hand in selecting Cowboy greats like Roger Staubach, Bob Hayes, Drew Pearson, Tony Dorsett, and Ed “Too Tall” Jones. He still remains heavily involved in both the scouting and media circles, serving as senior analyst for NFL.com.

In his latest edition of his regular piece, The Brandt Report, Brandt identifies the six teams he felt have had the best offseasons, and Miami tops his list. Specifically, Brandt praises Chris Grier’s day one poker face, landing Tua Tagovailoa at five and keeping all of his picks: “Because Miami was able to stand pat at No. 5 and still land Tua Tagovailoa, the team was able to also add five more players by the early portion of Round 3, including two more (tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene) in Round 1.”

He also specifically noted the signings of Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and Ereck Flowers, calling them difference makers.

He tagged his write up on Miami with the following: It might take some time for these new pieces to gel, but the Dolphins are once more on the type of solid footing that would have made the late, legendary Don Shula proud.

While time will tell if the financial and draft investments made on certain players were wise moves, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have the endorsement of such an experienced and respected executive like Brandt. And Brandt is on the money with Grier’s, well, lets call it intestinal fortitude, of standing pat at five and waiting for his quarterback. If Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, and Raekwon Davis turn out to be key contributors moving forward, that patience will have been well-rewarded, because there’s a decent chance at least one of those guys might not have been on the roster with a trade up.

The other five teams that Brandt believed made out the best in the offseason were Tampa Bay, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, and New Orleans.