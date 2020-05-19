DeVante Parker, Michael Thomas light up Instagram with wide receiver beef

The 2020 offseason will go down in the history books as one of the most bizarre offseasons in NFL history. Not only were rookies and free agents unable to visit with teams before being selected or signing contracts, but NFL players, like everyone, have been forced to stay inside during these trying times.

Having more time on their hands, some people have focused on being more productive around the house while others have gotten themselves in trouble. And then there’s a large portion of us that spend our newfound time on social media.

New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas probably falls into that final category. On Monday, he proved it doesn’t take much for him to get upset on social media. Here is a fun conversation between Miami Dolphins wide out DeVante Parker and Thomas.

That’s right.

All of this started because DeVante Parker—who has matched up against Stephon Gilmore many times throughout his NFL career—responded with the letter ‘A’. Parker was doing nothing more than giving props to a division rival and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, but that was viewed much differently by the Saints’ wideout.

Now, I don’t think anyone would sit there and try to say Parker is a better wide receiver than Thomas. It wasn’t until 2019 when Parker eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career. Parker, as he rightfully noted in the Instagram spat, has also not been rewarded with as many opportunities as Thomas. He has never benefited from a Hall of Fame quarterback as Thomas has with Drew Brees.

side by side comparison

There’s a very good chance this ‘war’ could continue, and fans of both teams are waiting patiently to see what happens next. One thing we do know, however, is that football can’t get here soon enough.