Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/19/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent signings do you not only expect to make the team but also make the biggest positive influence on the team for the 2020 season?

The undrafted free agents signed in the days following the draft include defensive tackle Benito Jones out of Ole Miss, offensive guard/center Donnell Stanley out of USC, edge Tyshun Render out of Middle Tennessee State, offensive lineman Nick Kaltmayer out of Kansas State, defensive lineman Bryce Sterk of Montana State, defensive lineman Ray Lima from Iowa State, wide out Kirk Merritt from Arkansas State and wide out Matt Cole from McKendree University.

