Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/18/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the 2020 Miami Dolphins draft picks will do the most for the team in 2020 and why?

In the draft the team grabbed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama in the first, offensive tackle Austin Jackson out of USC in the first, corner-back Noah Igbinoghene out of Auburn in the first, offensive guard Robert Hunt out of Lou-Lay in the second, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis out of Alabama in the second, free safety Brandon Jones out of Texas in the third, offensive guard Soloman Kindley out of Georgia in the fourth, defensive end Jason Strowbridge out of North Carolina in the fifth, edge rusher Curtis Weaver from Boise State in the fifth, long snapper Blake Ferguson out of LSU in the sixth and finally the tiny quarterback now turned wide reciever Malcom Perry out of Navy in the sixth. The team also used one of it’s fifth rounders to trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running-back Matt Breida.

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the site rules.