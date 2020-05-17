Dolphins waive RB De’Lance Turner

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the team waived running back De’Lance Turner. Turner joined the Dolphins last year after being signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad He appeared in eight games for Miami, recording four carries for six yards.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Alcorn State, signing with the Ravens in 2018. He started his rookie capaign on the pratice squad before being promoted during the season. He appeared in four games, with most of his work coming on special teams, though he did record one carry for four yards and two receptions for 17 yards, before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve. He was again placed on the Baltimore practice squad to start 2019 before Miami signed him in November.

The Dolphins signed free agent running back Jordan Howard, made a draft-day trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Matt Breida this offseason, and selected former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry in the seventh round of ths 2020 NFL Draft, with the prospect expected to move to either running back or wide receiver. The group joins incumbents Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird, and Myles Gaskin.

There was no corresponding roster addition announced by the Dolphins following Turner being waived.