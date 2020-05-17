Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 05/17/2020

Your Miami Dolphins had one of their busiest off seasons in a long time including signing a bumper crop of free agents. Thus far this off season the team has signed via free agency and before the draft corner back Byron Jones from the Cowboys on a 5 year deal, Kyle Van Noy a linebacker from the Patriots for 4 years, defensive end Shaq Lawson from the Bills to a 3 year deal, offensive lineman Ereck Flowers from the Giants on a 3 year deal, Clay Fejedelem a safety from the Bengals for 3 years, Emmanuel Ogbah a defensive end from the Chiefs for 2 years, Jordan Howard a running back from the Eagles on a 2 year deal, Kamu Grugier Hill a linebacker from the Patriots for 1 year and Ted Karras a center from the Patriots for 1 year.

So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of these free agents do you think will have the biggest positive impact on the Miami Dolphins for the 2020 season and why?

