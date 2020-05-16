NFL: Team facilities may open for limited operations

The Miami Dolphins will be allowed to re-open their team faciltlies on Tuesday under the provisions of a memo from the league sent Friday. The league will allow teams, under the guidlines of their local and state restrictions, to re-open facilities, but will not allow players or coaches from returning. Teams can have staff in their buildings, but no more than 50 percent or 75 individuals.

Players who were receiving rehabilitation and treatment when facilities closed will be allowed to return to continue that work.

Broward County, which includes the Dolphins’ Davie training site, will still need to give the Dolphins clearance to resume operations. The county is currently in the early stages of reopening following closures for coronavirous concerns, with retail and restuarants allowed to reopen on Monday.

The league is still working with the NFL Players Association to outline the process for clearing players to return to facilities for offseason training. Currently, players and teams are allowed virtual meetings.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week told the media, “All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and playing. What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.” Under that provision the Dolphins shold be allowed to begin practicing whenever the NFL authorizes it.

Along with needing to reach an agreement with the NFLPA, the league will need to ensure all 32 teams are able to resume practicing to avoid a competitive advantage is not gained by some teams over others.