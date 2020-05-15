Tua Tagovailoa throwback jerseys are now available

The wait was finally over in April, and - for those of us impatient shoppers - the wait is over again.

The Miami Dolphins online pro shop is now offering the alternate/throwback jerseys for Tua Tagovailoa. Tua’s aqua and white jerseys in the team’s primary style were the top two jersey’s sold following the draft, ahead of Tom Brady’s red Buccaneers jersey. With Miami’s best uniform design now available, I expect that number to skyrocket, given there are plenty of fans like myself who have been holding out for this. The aqua and white VaporKnit Nike jerseys are on sale for $149.99. The standard Nike game jerseys are priced at $99.99.

I have been banging the Dolphins official twitter account for months and months and months for more throwback jerseys. They are undoubtedly the slickest jerseys in all of football, at any level, mixing the classic look with a sharp modern day touch. The Dolphins’ brass WOULD BE FOOLISH NOT TO MAKE THEM THE OFFICIAL PRIMARY UNIFORMS AT THE NEXT AVAILABLE OPPORTUNITY PROVIDED UNDER LEAGUE RULES. Before Tua’s jersey was made available, they were only offering a very out of date stock of players along the likes of Kenyon Drake (always a favorite for the Miracle though), Jarvis Landry, Jay Ajayi, Ryan Tannehill, Brent Grimes, and Ndamukong Suh. I would also appreciate a DeVante Parker or Mike Gesicki uniform added as soon as possible, guys. You love money and we love these jerseys. Make it happen.

For now, I’m off to buy my white Tua throwback jersey.