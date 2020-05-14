Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 05/14/2020

Today will be no long winded discussion about much of anything. I have had all the what’s your all time favorite this or that posts so this one is much more simple. Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is who is your “current” favorite player on the Miami Dolphins? Is it someone that you saw stand on their head as a player last season when the year was pretty much shot from the start or is it one of the new guys that we have acquired this off season as either a free agent or via the draft or trade? So tell us who it is and why? If it’s one of the new guys what is is that you expect from this player to make him your now favorite current Dolphins player?

